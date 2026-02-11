Nasus Pharma Prices $15 Mln Private Placement Of Shares And Warrants

(RTTNews) - Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NSRX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors for a private placement of ordinary shares and warrants to raise approximately $15 million.

Nasus Pharma intends to use the net proceeds towards clinical development of NS002 for anaphylaxis treatment, to initiate first-in-human studies for other products in its pipeline, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The private placement is expected to close on or about February 12, 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nasus Pharma has agreed to sell an 2.69 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 2.69 million shares for a combined purchase price of $5.565 per share and accompanying warrant.

The warrants will have an exercise price of $6.53 per share and will be immediately exercisable. They will expire upon the earlier of two years from the date of issuance and 30 trading days following Nasus 's announcement of the top-line results of the Company's NS002 pivotal study.

Citizens Capital Markets is acting as lead placement agent, and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as co-placement agent, in connection with the private placement.

NS002 is Nasus' intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate, which is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. The results from the Phase 2 repeated dose study are expected in Q1 2026. The other lead drugs of Nasus include NS001 for Opioid overdose.

The preclinical pipeline includes NS005 for the Cardiovascular space, NS004 for the Metabolic indication, and NS003 for nausea and vomiting.

NSRX has traded between $4.90 and $9.99 from August 22, 2025, to date. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $5.44, up 0.74%.

