Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee -WSJ

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers after a five-year legal battle, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The settlement was confirmed during a hearing in a federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify the settlement figure.

The Journal said the settlement will cover claims brought by Olympic gold medalists including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all of whom are among Nassar's most high-profile victims of sexual abuse.

All three women testified about the abuse they suffered during a Senate hearing this year. At the hearing, they blasted U.S gymnastics and Olympic officials for failing to stop Nassar, and they took the FBI to task over its botched investigation into Nassar's actions.

