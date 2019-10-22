Naspers' Prosus makes rival bid for Britain's Just Eat

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Prosus NV PRX.AS said on Tuesday it has made an offer to buy British food delivery firm Just Eat Plc JE.L for 710 pence per share.

The bid from Prosus, which was spun-off from South Africa's Naspers NPNJn.J, comes at a time Just Eat is looking to complete a merger with Takeaway.com TKWY.AS.

($1 = 0.7720 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

