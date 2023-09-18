News & Insights

Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk steps down

September 18, 2023 — 01:53 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar and Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Dutch-listed technology investor Prosus NV PRX.AS and its South African parent Naspers NPNJn.J said on Monday Bob van Dijk has stepped down as chief executive officer from both companies.

Van Dijk, who has led Naspers since 2014 and Prosus since 2019, has agreed to remain as a consultant until Sept. 30, 2024, the companies said in a statement.

Ervin Tu will assume the role of interim chief executive of both companies.

"The group's strategic goals remain unchanged and it is on target to deliver on its commitments," the global consumer internet companies said in a statement.

