World Markets

Naspers posts 4.5% drop in full-year profit

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African media and e-commerce group Naspers reported a 4.5% drop in profit for the year to March 31, mainly on investments to drive growth in its food delivery business.

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers NPNJn.J reported a 4.5% drop in profit for the year to March 31, mainly on investments to drive growth in its food delivery business.

Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to $6.57 from $6.87 a year earlier, it said on Monday. The company had estimated that HEPS would drop by 10-16%.

The results were announced after the stock market closed with the technology giant's shares up 0.3%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by David Goodman )

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular