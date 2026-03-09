Is Naspers (NPSNY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Naspers (NPSNY). NPSNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We also note that NPSNY holds a PEG ratio of 0.75. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NPSNY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.91. Over the last 12 months, NPSNY's PEG has been as high as 0.75 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.44.

We should also highlight that NPSNY has a P/B ratio of 1.18. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NPSNY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.39. NPSNY's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.89, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Naspers is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NPSNY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.