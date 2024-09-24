Is Naspers (NPSNY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Naspers Ltd. is one of 277 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Naspers Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NPSNY's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NPSNY has gained about 25.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.2%. As we can see, Naspers Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carnival (CCL). The stock is up 2.3% year-to-date.

In Carnival's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Naspers Ltd. belongs to the Cable Television industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.4% so far this year, so NPSNY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Carnival falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 30 stocks and is ranked #142. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.9%.

Naspers Ltd. and Carnival could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

