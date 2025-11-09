Naspers (NAPRF) Price Target Decreased by 71.20% to 86.55

The average one-year price target for Naspers (OTCPK:NAPRF) has been revised to $86.55 / share. This is a decrease of 71.20% from the prior estimate of $300.56 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $67.56 to a high of $101.36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 58.22% from the latest reported closing price of $207.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naspers. This is an decrease of 230 owner(s) or 97.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAPRF is 0.29%, an increase of 70.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.87% to 4,977K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,342K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAPRF by 10.17% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,135K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAPRF by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 350K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAPRF by 10.89% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAPRF by 5.50% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAPRF by 7.44% over the last quarter.

