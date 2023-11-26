Naspers Ltd - Class N (NAPRF) Price Target Increased by 12.38% to 252.97

The average one-year price target for Naspers Ltd - Class N (OTC:NAPRF) has been revised to 252.97 / share. This is an increase of 12.38% from the prior estimate of 225.10 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 224.72 to a high of 298.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.99% from the latest reported closing price of 190.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naspers Ltd - Class N. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAPRF is 0.86%, a decrease of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 138,415K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 17,337K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,474K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares, representing an increase of 73.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAPRF by 51.87% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 6,461K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,295K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAPRF by 4.50% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 5,849K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,926K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPRF by 9.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,610K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPRF by 11.53% over the last quarter.

