Naspers Limited - Depositary Receipt (NPSNY) Price Target Decreased by 79.69% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Naspers Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NPSNY) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is a decrease of 79.69% from the prior estimate of $85.37 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.53 to a high of $20.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 57.30% from the latest reported closing price of $40.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naspers Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPSNY is 0.35%, an increase of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Resolute Advisors holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 23.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPSNY by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

