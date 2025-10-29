Naspers (JSE:NPN) Price Target Decreased by 79.64% to 1,497.33

The average one-year price target for Naspers (JSE:NPN) has been revised to R1 497,33 / share. This is a decrease of 79.64% from the prior estimate of R7 355,51 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R1 168,77 to a high of R1 753,50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.83% from the latest reported closing price of R128 265,00 / share.

Naspers Maintains 0.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.00%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naspers. This is an decrease of 227 owner(s) or 96.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPN is 0.26%, an increase of 74.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 4,978K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,342K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPN by 10.17% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,135K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPN by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 350K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPN by 10.89% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPN by 5.50% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPN by 7.44% over the last quarter.

