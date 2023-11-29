Naspers HY Trading Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Naspers Limited reported that its trading loss from continuing operations, excluding OLX Autos, for the half of fiscal year 2024 narrowed to $124 million from $365 million in the same period last year.

Revenues from continuing operations, excluding OLX Autos, grew to $3.0 billion from $2.8 billion in the prior year.

The company stated that there has been a meaningful improvement in profitability, allowing the Group to advance its Prosus Ecommerce profitability target to the second half of 2024, six months ahead of schedule.

