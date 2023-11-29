News & Insights

Markets

Naspers HY Trading Loss Narrows

November 29, 2023 — 01:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Naspers Limited reported that its trading loss from continuing operations, excluding OLX Autos, for the half of fiscal year 2024 narrowed to $124 million from $365 million in the same period last year.

Revenues from continuing operations, excluding OLX Autos, grew to $3.0 billion from $2.8 billion in the prior year.

The company stated that there has been a meaningful improvement in profitability, allowing the Group to advance its Prosus Ecommerce profitability target to the second half of 2024, six months ahead of schedule.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.