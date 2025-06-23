Naspers FY25 Profit Rises; Revenues Up 20%

(RTTNews) - Naspers reported that its fiscal 2025 earnings from continuing operations increased to $5.3 billion from $3 billion in the prior year. Core headline earnings from continuing operations were $3.1 billion, an increase of 46%.

Fiscal 2025 revenues were $7.2 billion, up 20% from prior year. Ecommerce revenue growth was 21%, to $7.0 billion. The company said this was primarily due to strong revenue growth in iFood and OLX, as well as iyzico and PayU India.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.