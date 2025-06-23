Markets

Naspers FY25 Profit Rises; Revenues Up 20%

June 23, 2025 — 02:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Naspers reported that its fiscal 2025 earnings from continuing operations increased to $5.3 billion from $3 billion in the prior year. Core headline earnings from continuing operations were $3.1 billion, an increase of 46%.

Fiscal 2025 revenues were $7.2 billion, up 20% from prior year. Ecommerce revenue growth was 21%, to $7.0 billion. The company said this was primarily due to strong revenue growth in iFood and OLX, as well as iyzico and PayU India.

