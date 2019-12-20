NASH biotech Cirius Therapeutics withdraws $86 million IPO

Cirius Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for NASH, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It originally filed in January 2019 with a proposed deal size of $86 million.



The San Diego, CA-based company was founded in 2015 and had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CSTX. Citi and Credit Suisse were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



