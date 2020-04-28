Nasdaq’s Tal Cohen Says COVID-19 Will Have A ‘Long-Lasting’ Effect on Markets, Investors

Markets have functioned “incredibly well” during the pandemic, which brought about record volumes and activity, according to Nasdaq’s Tal Cohen, executive vice president and head of North American Markets. Still, the COVID-19 outbreak will have long-term ramifications for the markets and beyond.

“Unlike any other crisis, I think this will have a long-lasting effect on the psychology of not just the markets, investors and public companies, but of society,” Cohen said during Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit Extra special on Friday.

“How we work with our employees, how we lead, and how we interact with our clients will change,” Cohen continued.

Cohen specifically highlighted that leading “with empathy and inclusion” during a crisis like this builds trust and loyalty, helping to preserve an organization through economic downturns. During this unprecedented time, Nasdaq is also thinking on a broader level about how it uses collaboration tools to foster a sense of belonging and community for employees, as well as how it uses data and other technology to create a personalized relationship with clients.

As Nasdaq evaluates how these processes might change, the company continues to listen to the needs of various market participants, particularly younger investors who are looking to enter the capital markets. Nasdaq has been expanding its ESG capabilities while maintaining its edge in the tech space.

“Young investors are telling us what they are interested in – we’ve seen ESG outperform; we’ve seen the Nasdaq-100, which is fairly tech-led, outperform,” Cohen said. “People are putting money to work in parts of the economy that they think are the future.”

Notably, Cohen said that the Nasdaq-100 has taken in over $5 billion assets under management (AUM) in the past two to three months, which “tells you where young investors are looking.”

“That’s where we’ll make investments; that’s where we’ll pay attention and make sure we’re ahead of the curve,” Cohen noted.

As the Nasdaq-100 has outperformed, the depth and liquidity of the markets have improved. Earlier this year, as the coronavirus spread across the globe, there were incredible swings in the markets as investors tried to digest real-time information on a pandemic that the world has never been experienced before.

“We saw 9% down days followed by 9% up days. We have not seen that since the Great Depression,” Cohen said. “But since then, what we’ve seen over the last two to three weeks is the markets starting to absorb and digest information a bit better.”

Spreads have compressed and the VIX, while still above its historical average, has come down from its highs.

“The market is getting better,” Cohen said. “It is able to absorb this information, and during this entire pandemic, the markets have functioned incredibly well.”