Nasdaq’s Tal Cohen on Managing Unprecedented Market Conditions

The markets are seeing some unprecedented volatility in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Tal Cohen, Nasdaq’s Executive Vice President and Head of North American Markets, puts this volatility in perspective and describes how markets are handling this volatility.

What is happening in the markets today, and why?

The markets are experiencing a level of heightened volatility because of forecasts of large economic disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus. Markets have reflected the uncertainty felt by many as the health crisis is still evolving, and we’re still in the early stages of addressing the health pandemic. The selloff and volatility we’re seeing have signaled a new reality. The combination of escalating fears around the coronavirus and plummeting oil prices have led to significant moves in interest rates and a high level of uncertainty.

Should markets be shut down to help weather the volatility?

No. Shutting down the markets, or even shortening the hours of the markets could make the markets even more fragile. To date, markets have been processing the information and sentiment from investors and operating as they are designed to. Notice of a market shutdown could trigger panic selling and would not serve to support investor confidence in our markets. Investors with liquidity needs would not be able to access their capital in a time of need. Additionally, it would deny capital to companies that need it, including biotechnology companies that society would want to be funding R&D operations, especially at this time.

Are our market systems holding up under this strain?

Yes. Our market systems are incredibly resilient, and we’ve processed record-breaking amounts of trades and messages over the last several weeks as the markets react to news around the coronavirus. In fact, we experienced our top 10 days ever in options from an activity standpoint over the past month alone and our highest one-day activity level in equities ever, which was double our previous highs. We expect this to continue over the short term and are well prepared to ensure a high level of resiliency and availability to support investor confidence in the functioning of the markets.

There are a number of policy changes and recommendations coming out. Do you see any impact on the markets so far?

What we’ve seen throughout history is that government intervention does help alleviate economic stress and helps set the path to recovery. There also are emotional and psychological factors the market considers when seeing actions being taken and how they digest that information. We saw this going back to the Great Depression and through the Credit Crisis. Market confidence in steady and proactive government action has been a stabilizing force in the past, and we would expect that to be the case with this crisis.

Is the federal government helping?

We hope the most recent Fed actions send a strong message to the markets that they won’t hesitate to use all the tools at their disposal to keep liquidity flowing through the system. While these actions should soothe the market psyche, we must recall that this is first and foremost a health crisis, so the ultimate severity and length of this downturn will depend on our nation’s ability to contain the virus and flatten the curve.

What is Nasdaq’s plan if this kind of volatility continues?

Our markets were designed, built and tested to weather these types of market conditions. We plan to continue to monitor the situation and have been working closely with regulators along with the broader industry to ensure we continue to support issuers and investors. We’re also telling our clients and regulators that the markets should remain open to process this volatility and that closing the markets may spike volatility and create more uncertainty. In closing, we are confident that in our ability to manage these unprecedented market conditions by providing a high level of certainty and availability to issuers and investors.