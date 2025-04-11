Nasdaq’s Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $41.4 billion, Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. Founded in 1971, the New York-based company operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services.

The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings results on Thursday, Apr. 24, before the market opens. Ahead of this event, analysts project the company to report a profit of $0.76 per share, up 20.6% from $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters, missing only in one quarter. In the fourth quarter, NDAQ reported EPS of $0.76, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.3%, driven primarily by robust revenue growth in the company's Solutions, Financial Technology, and Index segments.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect NDAQ to report an EPS of $3.19 per share, up 13.1% from $2.82 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase 12.9% year-over-year to $3.60 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, NDAQ shares have surged 11.6%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.1% gains but underperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 12.3% surge over the same time frame.

NDAQ shares surged marginally following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 29. The company reported a 10% year-over-year increase in its revenues, which amounted to $1.2 billion. Additionally, the company’s ARR increased 7%, coming in at $2.8 billion. NDAQ reported a non-GAAP operating income of $671 million, indicating a 10% growth from the previous year's quarter.

Analysts' consensus view on NDAQ’s stock is moderately bullish, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a "Strong Buy," three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and six indicate a “Hold” rating.

Its average analyst price target of $86.28 indicates a premium of 22.7% from the current market prices.

