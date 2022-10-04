Nasdaq’s Purpose in Action: Spotlighting Entrepreneurship with Ray’Chel Wilson, CEO and Founder of Raise the Bar Investments

As part of Nasdaq’s second annual Purpose week, dedicated to showcasing how we advance inclusive economic progress, Nicola Corzine, CEO of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, sat down with Ray’Chel Wilson, CEO and Founder of Raise the Bar Investments, and a graduate of the center’s Milestone Circles Program. Wilson and Corzine discussed the journey of entrepreneurship as a young Black female founder, acknowledged the continued disparity that women of color founders face and offered advice to organizations looking to support them.

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center’s Milestone Circles Program helps female entrepreneurs revitalize their vision for their business, setting critical business milestones and building a network of support to help them today and in the future.

The program reflects Nasdaq’s purpose to advance inclusive economic progress by supporting Black, minority, and female entrepreneurs to help strengthen, scale and bring their ventures to market.

The 12-week Milestone Circles Program brings together a group of peers and one coach facilitator to:

Gain focus and greater confidence for their vision

Strategize and plan business priorities for the next quarter

Gain peer and mentor support through working groups and classes

In its first year, 525 founders graduated from the program. In 2022, the class size has almost doubled to 1,000 participants. As one of the first graduates of the program, Wilson set milestones for Raise the Bar Investments (RTB), a platform that provides young people of color with the relevant, timely and holistic skills needed to build generational wealth and collectively decrease the racial wealth gap.

“Going into this program, I was trying to build the strategy for my long-term plan. But I also wanted to build relationships and connect with other amazing women. I will say [that] my expectations were met and exceeded,” said Wilson.



RTB was founded to fulfill a real-life need with real-world solutions. As a young college student, Wilson was daunted by the amount of debt she had to take on to fulfill her degree. She taught herself personal finance, creating a budget that allowed her to pay off her student loans within two years.

But when she started her teaching career, she saw how widespread the problem of financial literacy really was, “When I started to teach in the classroom, I realized this was a problem not just for me, not just for the neighborhood I grew up in, but for quite a lot of people. And the problem was only exacerbated for minorities,” said Wilson.

She decided to bring financial literacy into her own classroom, getting certified in financial education and writing a curriculum for her senior high school students. In the first year that she introduced the curriculum, 93% of her seniors graduated, a 10% increase from the regional average.

That same curriculum evolved into one of RTB’s products, a Personal Finance Crash Course. Afterward, she decided to expand RTB with the vision of educating young people of color on personal finance.

Wilson chose the Nasdaq Milestone Circles Program to build relationships and find community with other female entrepreneurs while getting advice on how to grow her business.

She remembered one session taught by Stanford University professor Jack Fuchs on Principled Entrepreneurship, in which Wilson translated the values of her business into marketable principles to attract clients.

“In this day and age, you need something straightforward that people can understand…Something that business heads can say, ‘Okay, I can work with this, I can understand that this plays a role in my company,’” Wilson said.

She decided that RTB’s principle would be education for stewardship, educating young people of color to care for their own personal finance and for the next generation.

“Having sessions and guest speakers like Jack were very pivotal to my business,” said Wilson.

While Wilson is seeing success in her business with help from the Entrepreneurial Center, there continues to be valuation disparity among women entrepreneurs, especially women of color.

Research from the Entrepreneurial Center found that pay ownership among female founders—the salary founders pay themselves after all other expenses—only amounts to a livable wage after eight years, on average. This has grown from five years, according to Corzine. The same study found that female founders continue to suffer from 70% lower valuations for their businesses compared to their male collogues.

As the panel continued, Wilson and Corzine discussed systemic solutions to these issues.

At the systemic level, Wilson acknowledged the amazing efforts by organizations to provide social capital to young entrepreneurs of color. But she paired her acknowledgement with a call for more fiscal funding.

“I think larger supporters can step up in offering support beyond social capital to offer fiscal capital as well,” said Wilson.

Fiscal capital helps diminish the gap between women of color founders and their white male counterparts and gives these founders more room to grow and experiment with their businesses.

Beyond more capital, Wilson stressed the need for mentorship among entrepreneurs to help guide them toward successful growth.

As the panel wound down, Wilson and Corzine discussed the future of RTB and whether the company met the milestones it had set when it entered the Milestone Program. Wilson enthusiastically claimed that RTB had indeed met its milestone of publishing its third book, “The Money Moves Workbook: Achieving Your Wealth Goals in 12 Months or Less.” Additionally, Wilson shared the company’s milestone for 2023, to branch out into the fintech space with an RTB app.

“I have to be tight-lipped for now, but definitely check us out online and stay connected so you can stay up to date on it!” said Wilson.