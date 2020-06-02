Nasdaq's (NDAQ) Volumes in May Increase Year Over Year

Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ reported volumes for the month of May. While U.S. equity options volume increased 17.5% year over year to 181 million contracts, European options and futures volume decreased 37.9% year over year to 5.4 million contracts.



Under its Cash Equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in the month grossed 40.2 billion shares, up 26.4% year over year. European equity volume improved nearly 25% year over year to $80.1 billion.



Under its Fixed Income and Commodities, U.S. Fixed income volume in March declined 62.6% to $402 billion. European fixed income volume decreased 10% to 1.8 million contracts.



Nasdaq aims for long-term growth by banking on organic means. The company is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. It is also expanding its technology and analytics offerings.



Its organic growth has also been boosted by the strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. The company’s organic growth in non-trading segments was 8% in 2019, primarily attributable to its Market Technology, Index, and Investment Data & Analytics businesses. Thus, Nasdaq expects to witness growth in its index and analytics businesses, followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options and fixed income businesses.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 31% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 13.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2020 earnings per share is pegged at $1.37, suggesting an improvement of 12.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks from the security and exchange sector include MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX, Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE and Intercontinental Exchange ICE. While MarketAxess sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Cboe Global and Intercontinental Exchange carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MarketAxess operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 1.09%.



Cboe Global operates as an options exchange in the United States. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 8.24%.



Intercontinental Exchange operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income and equity markets in the United States, European Union and Canada. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 4.46%.



5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic:



In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.