Nasdaq's (NDAQ) Unit Invests in ESG Insight Firm Matter

Nasdaq, Inc.’s NDAQ investment arm, Nasdaq Ventures has invested in environmental, social and governance, or ESG insight firm, Matter.



Copenhagen-based Matter is a sustainability analysis and reporting provider. It empowers investors to make their capital work and makes it easier for them to understand and report the sustainability impact of investments.



Launched as a venture investment arm in 2017, Nasdaq Ventures invests in and collaborates on new technologies and groundbreaking solutions that align with Nasdaq's long-term objectives in the global capital markets.



Nasdaq’s funding enhances its present partnership with Matter. Nasdaq ESG Footprint is powered by Matter’s analytics expertise and gives retail and institutional traders in-depth perception of the ESG impression of their portfolios.



The Nasdaq ESG Footprint supports transparency in corporate sustainability efforts and provides critical ESG knowledge for investors that drives action.



The investment will enable Nasdaq and Matter to offer a wide range of sustainability evaluation and reporting options for financial firms. It will also enable the companies to offer a comprehensive understanding of the impact of capital and help investors make the most out of it in a sustainable way.



Nasdaq’s sustainability strategy includes all ESG issues that affect business, operations and internal and external stakeholders.



Nasdaq remains committed to long-term ESG to engage with stakeholders at all levels. During 2019, it widened corporate and community ESG efforts, including expanding ESG oversight of its operations and furthering commitment to greater sustainability. It also expanded ESG services and solutions with new offerings, including Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network, which provides access to detailed information on sustainable, green and social bonds.



In February 2020, Nasdaq acquired OneReport in a bid to expand ESG Advisory service and board assessment and collaboration technology. Such enhancement of ESG services and solutions will boost the Corporate Solutions business of Nasdaq within its Corporate Services segment. Its Corporate Solutions business has witnessed rising demand for ESG solutions and investor relations advisory services over the past years. Revenues in Corporate Solutions business increased 6% in the first nine months of 2020 due to increases in both governance solutions revenues and investor relations intelligence revenues.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have rallied 24.3% in the past year outperforming the industry’s increase of 5.4%. Solid fundamentals should help the stock retain the momentum.



