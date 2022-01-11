Nasdaq's (NDAQ) Q4 Volumes Solid, December Volumes Mixed

Nasdaq NDAQ reported solid volumes for fourth-quarter 2021. U.S. equity options volume increased 9.4% year over year to 811 million contracts. European options and futures volume increased 5.2% year over year to 18.3 million contracts.



Though revenues per contract for U.S. equity options remained flat year over year at 11 cents, the same for European options and futures dropped by a cent to 55 cents.



Under its cash equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in the fourth quarter grossed 118.6 billion shares, up 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume increased 6.4% year over year to $299 billion.



Under fixed income commodities, European fixed income volume increased 26.7% to 7.6 million contracts.



In the fourth quarter, there were 4,974 listed companies on Nasdaq compared with 4,051 in the year-ago period. Total listings grew 21.3% year over year to 5,415.



Nasdaq continues to witness growth in its index and analytics businesses, followed by moderate growth in exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options and fixed income businesses. NDAQ is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues.



Capital spending has been shifted toward higher-growth products at Market Technology and Information Services businesses, which offer the biggest growth opportunities. Technology expansion with SMARTS surveillance in non-financial markets reflects the company’s focus on emerging opportunities in the cryptocurrency markets.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) provider of trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public and private company services have gained 33.3% in a year’s time compared with the industry's growth of 16.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concurrently, Nasdaq also reported December volumes. U.S. equity options volume decreased 6.9% year over year to 258 million contracts while European options and futures volume increased 9.4% year over year to 5.8 million contracts.



Recently, CME Group CME, MarketAxess Holdings MKTX and Cboe Global Markets CBOE reported ADV for December.



CME Group reported average daily volume (ADV) of 18 million contracts per day, up 26% year over year due to higher volumes in three product lines. CME Group’s interest rate, Energy and Equity index volumes increased 41%, 5% and 45%, respectively.



MarketAxess’ trading volume during the 22 trading days in the month of December came in at $538.1 billion, which advanced 13.9% year over year. Also, MKTX’s December ADV of $24.5 billion improved 14% year over year.



Cboe Global’s multiply-listed options average ADV of 9.9 million contracts for December increased 8.1% year over year.



Shares of CME Group and Cboe Global have gained 10.6% and 21.4% respectively, in a year while that of MarketAxess Holdings lost 28% in the same time frame.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.