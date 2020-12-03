Nasdaq's (NDAQ) November Volumes Increase Year Over Year

Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ reported volumes for the month of November. While U.S. equity options volume increased 77.9% year over year to 242 million contracts, European options and futures volume decreased 25.3% year over year to 5.9 million contracts.



In Cash Equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in the month grossed 39.1 billion shares, up 58.2% year over year. European equity volume improved nearly 58.3% year over year to $107 billion.



In its Fixed Income and Commodities, U.S. Fixed income volume in November increased 5.8% to $532 billion. European fixed income volume increased 25% to 2 million contracts.



Nasdaq aims for long-term growth by banking on organic means. The company is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. It is also expanding its technology and analytics offerings.



Its organic growth has also been boosted by the strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. The company’s organic growth in non-trading segments was 13% in the first nine months of 2020, primarily attributable to its Index and Investment Data & Analytics businesses. Market Technology revenues increased 5% in the first nine months of 2020 due to higher SaaS surveillance revenues and higher software delivery and support revenues. Nasdaq expects to witness growth in its index and analytics businesses, followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options and fixed income businesses.



Recently, CME Group Inc. CME reported an impressive average daily volume (ADV) for November 2020. Average daily volume of 19.3 million contracts per day was up 6% year over year, attributable to higher volumes in three of the six product lines. Also, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX reported total trading volume of $503.9 billion for November 2020, which marked a 9.4% improvement year over year.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 23% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 5.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings per share is pegged at $6.06, indicating improvement of 21.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Stock to Consider

A better-ranked insurance stock is OTC Markets Group OTCM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



OTC Markets surpassed bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.96%, on average.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CME Group Inc. (CME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.