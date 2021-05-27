Nasdaq’s Magnus Haglind on Tech Trends Reshaping Market Structure

As a global technology company serving the capital markets, Nasdaq is constantly evaluating technologies and trends reshaping market infrastructure. Magnus Haglind, head of Product Management within the Market Technology division at Nasdaq, recently joined TabbFORUM’s Market Structure Wave video series to discuss the company’s current focus areas for tech, including analytics, Software as a Service (SaaS) and the cloud.

“Technology has been a core at the heart of our innovation strategy since the inception of Nasdaq, both in regard to how we design, operate and run the market infrastructure, but also in how we serve the broader capital markets with services and insights,” said Haglind.

Analytics

For the last three to four years, Nasdaq has focused its efforts on the traditional use and distribution of data and information to provide clients with more advanced analytics, Haglind noted.

“An example of that is the expansion into the area of Investment Intelligence, where our eVestment platform is intended to bring transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market, allowing investment managers and consultants to make data-driven decisions, which would allow them to deploy their resources better and ultimately realize better investment opportunities,” Haglind said.

He also highlighted Nasdaq’s expanding analytics capabilities to fight financial crime. Through Nasdaq’s recent acquisition of Verafin, thousands of banks and credit unions have access to advanced analytics for detecting fraud and anti-money laundering activities.

“Transparency and market integrity are part of our DNA, and we are a provider of advanced analytics to regulators, buy-side, banks and brokers globally to detect a situation where people might want to manipulate the market,” he said.

SaaS

The ongoing SaaS evolution reflects the change in the consumption and provisioning of services in the industry.

“What we've seen during the last couple of years in financial services is a convergence of obvious solutions to problems that are common across multiple industries,” Haglind said.

Cloud

Recently, the cloud has emerged to the fore of the financial services industry, becoming the preferred infrastructure for firms and service providers to run their technology, according to Haglind.

“The cloud is a great enabler to bring together internal and disparate data silos and run analytics on top of that. It’s a great way of changing the way we provide data to market participants and clients,” Haglind said.

He noted that real-time market data has traditionally been provided through proprietary APIs, which often have expensive distribution methods. But with the cloud, that is now changing.

“With our new cloud data service, we provisioned real-time market data directly for consumption. That reduces barriers for market participants to build application and decision support based on streaming data that couldn’t be done before,” said Haglind. “That’s an example of how modern technology reduces barriers and removes previous legacy technology hindrances to allow people to innovate and access markets in a new way.”

“The cloud will be a fundamental change driver to market infrastructure and exchanges over the next five to 10 years,” he concluded.

