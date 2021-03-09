Nasdaq’s Lauren Dillard and Sophie Chen Honored in WatersTechnology’s Women in Technology & Data Awards

Nasdaq’s Lauren Dillard, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Intelligence, and Sophie Chen, Senior Data Scientist in Nasdaq’s Machine Intelligence Lab, were recently recognized in WatersTechnology’s Women in Technology & Data Awards. The annual award hosted by WatersTechnology honors leading women in technology and data roles across the capital markets. Dillard was named this year’s “Technology Leader,” while Chen was honored in the “Rising Star” category.

Dillard leads the strategic direction of the Investment Intelligence division. As a trusted provider of data and technology to power intelligence for the entire investment community, the business serves a diverse client base, including global asset managers, asset owners, consultants, retail brokers, fintech companies and more. Under Dillard’s leadership, the team expands Nasdaq’s capabilities in allowing clients to access a comprehensive suite of data products through highly scalable and could-based technology, driving the next wave of financial innovations. Recognizing the industry need for greater transparency and efficiency, Dillard leads the development of Nasdaq’s institutional investment solutions, including indexes and powerful analytics for private and public markets, as well as portfolio and liquidity management platforms.

“Our mission at Investment Intelligence is to empower the investment community with actionable insights to make smarter decisions,” said Dillard. “The award is a validation of our team’s commitment in delivering frictionless experience through bespoke technology, richer data and next-generation analytics tools that support our clients to ultimately create greater value for the investors they serve.”

During the virtual awards ceremony, Victor Anderson, Global Content Director at WatersTechnology, noted that “the Rising Star Vendor category received more nominations than any other category and any other award ever run by WatersTechnology.”

As a Senior Data Scientist at Nasdaq, Chen plays an integral part in driving and realizing technology innovation at the company. In her current role, she spearheads machine intelligence initiatives from the research and ideation phase, to analyzing and building data models, to translating those models into innovative opportunities that drive the capital markets forward.

“I’m very honored to receive the Rising Star award from WatersTechnology,” said Chen. “I work with a great collaborative team that encourages openness and constant learning. That sharing culture has enabled me to focus on identifying opportunities where Nasdaq can apply machine learning across the company. And it has created a work environment where my team members and I can collaborate throughout the whole process while we are encouraged to pursue our own ideas. I’m very grateful for the team that I get to work with, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to rewrite tomorrow.”

You can read an interview with Dillard about having a growth mindset here and read about Chen’s thoughts about working in the intersection between technology and the capital markets here.