Nasdaq’s IPO Momentum Continues to Build, Welcoming 15 Companies This Week

Building upon the 14 public offerings last week, Nasdaq welcomed 15 IPOs this week, including the largest deal of the week, GoodRx, which extends healthcare’s dominance in the IPO market.

Below we highlight several notable IPOs at Nasdaq this week.

GoodRx (GDRX)

GoodRx, a company that finds users prescription drugs at a discount, soared in its trading debut, raising more than $1 billion and well surpassing its IPO price of $33 a share.

During the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony, GoodRx Co-Founder and Co-CEO Doug Hirsch announced that they are setting aside more than 1 million shares from its IPO to expand its philanthropic program, GoodRx Helps, which provides medications to people across America.

Bentley Systems (BSY)

Bentley Systems, a software provider for construction and infrastructure projects, also soared in its trading debut, offering 10.75 million shares at $22 a share. Notably, the shares sold in the offering were sold by existing stockholders of Bentley.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

Computer and gaming hardware supplier Corsair joined Nasdaq this week, offering 14 million shares at $17 each. On Friday, CEO Andy Paul rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell alongside the company’s team in a virtual bell ringing ceremony.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For its IPO, preclinical biotech Taysha Gene Therapies offered more than 7.8 million shares at $20 a share. The company, which is developing gene therapies for a variety of rare genetic diseases, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday.

With just a few trading days left in September, Nasdaq has surpassed Stock Exchange President Nelson Griggs’ expectation of more than 30 IPOs this month.

