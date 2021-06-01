Nasdaq Celebrates 100 Switches From First North Growth Market to Nordic Main Markets

Since the launch of Nasdaq First North Growth Market, an ecosystem that strongly supports the growth journey of small- and medium-sized companies in Europe, there have been 100 companies with an accumulated market cap of over 70.1 billion euros that have matured and transferred over to our Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. This milestone further positions Nasdaq’s European markets as an important conduit for companies to reach investors and a catalyst for economic growth.

Launched in 2005, the First North Growth Market has been a stepping-stone for companies to list on Nasdaq’s Main Markets in Europe, where more than 650 companies are traded across Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Iceland. On the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market alone, more than 330 companies are traded and over 170 member firms engage in daily trading, with around half of the trades made by international banks and brokerage houses.

Commenting on the 100th company to switch to our Main Markets, Nasdaq’s head of European Listings Adam Kostyál said: “The listing of Cibus Nordic on Nasdaq Stockholm marks an important milestone for Nasdaq as we have now welcomed 100 companies taking the next step from the Nasdaq First North Growth market to the Nasdaq Nordic Main Markets.”

Nasdaq Stockholm welcomed the Sweden-based real estate company Cibus Nordic on First North in 2019.

“Through a Nasdaq First North Growth Market listing, companies have been given access a platform to generate higher growth in terms of revenue, employment, acquisitions and facilitated easier access to capital compared to many non-listed companies,” Kostyál said. “The Nasdaq First North Growth market has now established itself as the leading growth market in Europe and a key value of this platform is positioning itself as a stepping stone to the Main Market, for now 100 companies, giving them access to even more investors, index inclusion and further visibility to support their continued growth."

According to Alla Bolag, total employment growth for companies listed on the First North Growth Market grew 3.4%, while total revenue grew 10.5% every year from 2008 to 2019. This compares to the total employment growth of non-listed companies, which came in at 2.4% and total revenue growth, which grew 4.2%.

After growing on First North, companies are able to transfer to the Main Markets to benefit from greater institutional and international investor interest, as well as Nasdaq’s efficient and independent surveillance of issuers, members and trading. All this leads to improved credibility, brand exposure and media visibility.

CEO of Siili Solutions Marko Somerma shared that the Finland-based IT service management company was able to cultivate “brand visibility in the recruitment market” and “credibility in customer encounters” while it was listed on First North, and when it transferred over to the Main Market, the company saw stronger growth organically and through acquisitions, as well as support for its international ambitions.

Another company that switched from First North to the Main Market is Sweden-based bio-convergence company CELLINK, which was able to advance and start trading in August of last year. CELLINK listed on First North less than a year after the company was founded and its Co-founder and CEO Erik Gatenholm said the company’s “success as a publicly listed company has been thanks to the opportunity that has been available on the First North Growth Market.”

And when it switched over to the Main Market, its “listing opened new doors to continued institutional ownership, increased liquidity and further global exposure,” Gatenholm said. “April 20, 2020 was our first trading day on the Main Market and also when we entered a new chapter in our history. Very much thanks to our investors and shareholders and their confidence in the company, our team, strategy and products, which will create the future of medicine.”

On average, more than five companies grow and transfer from First North to Nasdaq’s Main Markets each year. The new milestone comes at a time when Nasdaq’s European markets also reached a record number of listings during the first quarter after welcoming 32 listings. Since 2014, one-third of all IPOs in Europe have been on the Nordic markets, and Sweden has been the most active.

"We are very pleased with the attention we got as a consequence off our listing on Nasdaq First North,” said Thomas Heltborg Juul, CEO of Green Mobility, a Denmark-based electric carsharing company. “[And] moving to the Main Market was a natural next step as we [grew] and professionalized the company. The Main Market listing has definitely opened up for a wider range of institutional and international investors."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.