Nasdaq’s European Debt Market Experiences Strong Growth in 2019

Nasdaq experienced a strong year for its European Debt Market in 2019, driven by solid volume growth in Corporate and Sustainable Debt as well as the launch of the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network.

Nasdaq’s European Corporate and Sustainable Debt market saw year-over-year volumes rise 16% and 65%, respectively. The addition of Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programs by issuers Vattenfall, Landshypotek, Nykredit and Munifin, coupled with strong growth in domestic and international high yield markets, supported the increase in the Corporate Debt market, according to Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the sustainable debt market grew in all segments for the fifth consecutive year since being launched in 2015.

Overall, there are more than 6,300 instruments with a total volume of more than €832,000 million currently listed on Nasdaq’s European Debt Market, which consists of all corporate bonds, mortgage bonds, sustainable bonds and structured-product markets at Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Iceland.

“Nasdaq’s European Debt Market remains attractive for both investors and issuers, and we are particularly happy about having welcomed a number of Nordic EMTN programs in 2019,” says Fredrik Ekström, Head of European Fixed Income at Nasdaq. “Sustainable debt remains a key driver for growth, and we look forward to strengthening our relationships and leadership within this field with new products and initiatives in 2020.”

In the sustainable debt market, green bonds continue to dominate the space, but 2019 saw the first social bonds listed in Stockholm and Iceland, issued by Bayport Finance and Reykjavik Social Housing. Realkredit Danmark also became the first Danish mortgage bank to issue a green bond.

Notably, in December 2019, Nasdaq launched the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network (NSBN), a platform for increased transparency in the global bond market. Since its inception, NSBN has reached several significant milestones, including bonds issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Multifamily and the New York State Housing Financing Agency. Presently, more than 4,000 bonds are confirmed to enter the platform.

“The feedback from issuers and investors has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, Head of European Debt and Sustainable Bonds at Nasdaq. “In little more than a month, we have taken several steps to establish the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network as a leading global sustainable bond information hub, and we look forward to continuing this effort in 2020.”