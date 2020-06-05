Nasdaq's Eric Clark On How His Career Was Built On Diversity and Belonging

Our Nasdaq employees take pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. In the #NasdaqFam Pride series, we will be featuring members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learn about how they are pushing for positive change for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace.



With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with Eric Clark from our offices in Pennsylvania.

Tell us a little bit about your role at Nasdaq and how long you’ve been here.

I manage Nasdaq talent’s acquisition requirements for North America across multiple business lines; and functional areas. Recently; I celebrated my three anniversary with organization.

How did you become involved with the OPEN and why?

My entire talent acquisition career was built on diversity, inclusion, and belonging. I am very passionate about this topic, and feel a sense of duty to support my colleagues and friends in the LGBT community.

How would you describe the OPEN community to a new employee at Nasdaq?

I would describe it as one of Nasdaq’s amazing Employee Network Groups with the charter of advancing inclusion for our employees, and their families both personally and professionally.

Why are allies important now more than ever? How is someone a good ally?

Allies are important because they help to positively impact greater understanding; awareness; acceptance, and change in our communities. In addition, I feel that it is extremely important to have the support of those not part of your immediate community to help in the process of breaking down stereotypes, phobias; and prejudices.

What does progress mean for a group like the OPEN today?

Progress for the OPEN means inclusion, acceptance, fair treatment both personally and professionally; and having the unwavering support of other groups to promote the agenda.

