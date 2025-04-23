Nasdaq's Earnings Outlook

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Nasdaq to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

Investors in Nasdaq are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.67% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Nasdaq's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.69 0.64 0.65 EPS Actual 0.76 0.74 0.69 0.63 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -0.0% -0.0%

Tracking Nasdaq's Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq were trading at $72.69 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Nasdaq

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Nasdaq.

Nasdaq has received a total of 11 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $90.0, the consensus suggests a potential 23.81% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coinbase Global, Tradeweb Markets and FactSet Research Systems, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coinbase Global, with an average 1-year price target of $309.28, suggesting a potential 325.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tradeweb Markets, with an average 1-year price target of $165.17, suggesting a potential 127.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FactSet Research Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $455.86, suggesting a potential 527.13% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Coinbase Global, Tradeweb Markets and FactSet Research Systems, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nasdaq Outperform 23.25% $811M 3.19% Coinbase Global Buy 138.17% $1.72B 13.57% Tradeweb Markets Buy 25.23% $311.14M 2.47% FactSet Research Systems Neutral 4.53% $301.06M 7.16%

Key Takeaway:

Nasdaq ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to others.

Discovering Nasdaq: A Closer Look

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its trading business (about 22.5% of sales), the company sells market and financial data to investors, offers Nasdaq-branded indexes, and lists companies through its capital access segment (42.5%). Nasdaq's newest segment, financial technology, was primarily constructed through the acquisitions of Verafin and Adenza and has expanded the company into capital management, financial crime, and regulatory compliance software (35%) as the firm seeks to become a diversified technology company.

Nasdaq's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Nasdaq displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nasdaq's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nasdaq's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nasdaq's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Nasdaq adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Nasdaq visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NDAQ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NDAQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.