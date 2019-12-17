Nasdaq’s Doug Hamilton Wins CIO’s 2020 Ones to Watch Award

Nasdaq’s Doug Hamilton, managing director of Nasdaq’s Machine Intelligence Lab, was honored with a 2020 Ones to Watch award from IDG’s CIO and the CIO Executive Council.

IDG, a leading technology media, data and marketing services company, said the award honors the cutting-edge trials and applications of emerging technologies. The Ones to Watch award, more specifically, spotlights IT leaders who demonstrate the potential for C-level roles and responsibilities.

“The Ones to Watch awards recognize individuals who exhibit the budding talent and expertise necessary to one day take the leadership helm as digital transformation continues to evolve from technology strategy to business mandate,” Tim Scannell, director of Strategic Content at the CIO Executive Council, said in a press release.

As managing director of Nasdaq’s Machine Intelligence Lab, Hamilton is responsible for the day-to-day advancement of the company’s AI research and model development. In the lab, Hamilton and his team of eight data science researchers develop bespoke models and control systems with applications in alternative data, market surveillance, market structure and new markets.

Most recently, Nasdaq’s Machine Intelligence Lab collaborated with the Surveillance Technology business and the MarketWatch division to enhance market surveillance capabilities with the help of AI, producing a detection system with high accuracy and low false-positive rates. Nasdaq recently applied this technology on its U.S. stock market to detect irregular and potentially malicious trading activity.

“Modern, flexible methods in AI allow us to keep up with both changing market conditions and changing participant behavior,” Hamilton said.

