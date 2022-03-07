US Markets

Nasdaq's closes down more than 20% from record high, confirms bear market

Contributors
Noel Randewich Reuters
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The Nasdaq Composite index on Monday closed down more than 20% from its Nov. 19 record closing high, confirming the index is in a bear market.

It marks the Nasdaq's first bear market since 2020, when the coronavirus outbreak crushed global financial markets.

A bear market is confirmed when an index closes down at least 20% from its most recent record high finish, according to a widely used definition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

