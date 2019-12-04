Nasdaq’s Bill Dague Selected to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Finance List

Nasdaq Vice President William “Bill” Dague was selected to the Forbes 30 Under 30 2020 list for Finance, a recognition honoring his work with alternative data and machine learning.

Forbes specifically cited Dague’s efforts to spearhead Nasdaq’s push into machine learning-driven analysis and his work on the firm’s 2018 acquisition of Quandl, a leading provider of alternative and core financial data.

Dague, who started as a software engineer intern at Nasdaq, also helped initiate the Nasdaq Machine Intelligence Lab, and then served as head of Alternative Data before joining the Quandl team.

“I love to think about novel ways of approaching problems with a market solution,” said Dague.

Dague holds a BA in Physics from the University of Chicago and a management certification from the Wharton School of Business.

The Forbes Under 30 list highlights young, creative and bold minds in different fields. This year Forbes evaluated more than 15,000 nominees, with the final list comprising of 600 revolutionaries in 20 industries.

This year’s judges for the finance section were Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman, Brown Capital founder Eddie Brown, Avenue Capital Management Co-founder Sonia Gardiner and LendingHome Co-founder Matthew Humphrey.