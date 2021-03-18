Nasdaq’s 43rd Investor Conference Goes Virtual

Between Dec. 1 and 4, 2020, Nasdaq hosted the 43rd Investor Conference in association with Morgan Stanley as a virtual format for the second time in its 20-year history.

The virtual format helped secure the largest company attendance in five years, welcoming 70 companies to the stage, including 21 Nasdaq-100 listed companies.

A total of 1,180 private interactions took place with 802 investors from 464 institutions. Investor attendance was up 36% from December 2019.

Companies

Seventy companies attended the conference in December with 21 N-100 listed companies, a 13% increase from 2019. Companies in attendance included Apple Inc., Intuit Inc., eBay Inc., and Microchip Technology Inc. Participating companies had a combined market cap exceeding $5.5 trillion.

Investors

A total of 802 investors from 464 institutions attended – overall attendance at the event was up 35% from 2019. Institutions attending managed total assets of approximately $20 trillion, of which $2 trillion are in US equities.

About half (51%) of investor attendees were from the U.K. The remaining 49% came from other countries such as the U.S., Switzerland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Hong Kong, and China.

There were 1,180 private interactions with investors, which took place in 296 meetings (48 pure one-on-one meetings plus 248 group meetings). Each company had an average of four meetings, meeting 17 investors.

We look forward to our next conference in association with Jefferies International Limited, taking place on June 15-17, 2021.

Registration for this event is invitation only and first-come, first-serve. Nasdaq-listed companies must meet the required market cap to participate. For more information, contact your Nasdaq Relationship Manager.

