Nasdaq (XTRA:NAQ) Price Target Increased by 6.56% to 63.74

The average one-year price target for Nasdaq (XTRA:NAQ) has been revised to 63.74 / share. This is an increase of 6.56% from the prior estimate of 59.82 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.18 to a high of 80.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.43% from the latest reported closing price of 50.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAQ is 0.28%, an increase of 8.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.19% to 489,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 71,662K shares representing 12.36% ownership of the company.

Investor Ab holds 58,182K shares representing 10.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 24,199K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,590K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAQ by 4.36% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 14,968K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,415K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAQ by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,711K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,226K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAQ by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.