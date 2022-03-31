Nasdaq Women in Technology: Yasmeen Amarneh, IT Manager at The Palestinian Exchange

As the IT Manager at the Palestine Exchange (PEX), Yasmeen Amarneh has played a major role in developing and implementing the strategic projects that to serve the Palestinian capital sector. We were excited to sit down with Yasmeen and learn about how she oversees all technology operations at PEX as well as her valuable insights on how to succeed in the technology field.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your role at PEX?

Currently, I am the development IT manager and acting manager of the IT directorate department for PEX. Since joining the exchange in 2009, I have made a significant contribution to the development of PEX’s IT ecosystem. I have played a major role in developing and implementing the strategic projects that serve the Palestinian capital sector.

During the past five years I’ve focused developing the strategic projects of the exchange including automating its operations and developing its main new systems. I have also contributed to the development of PEX's internal and external services.

I hold a BA in computer information technology from the Arab American University in Jenin.

My role is to oversee all technology operations and evaluate them according to established goals. Additionally, I analyze the business requirements of all departments to determine their technology needs. I supervise technical projects in alignment with organizational goals, working with information engineers to find solutions and manage business activities. Furthermore, I supervise a team while working closely with management and external parties like brokers and issuers, which leads to improved IT processes.

How did you become involved in capital markets, and how has technology influenced your role?

In my opinion, technology is transforming economies as businesses and industries move towards adopting advanced solutions. Digital technology in the capital markets is changing from manual operations to digital ones.

I have consistently found technology is the best solution to any issue, requirement or change from our regulators or stakeholders. Using technology can handle massive collections of statistics reports that help investors and traders make the correct decision with a clear image of market behavior. In fact, the technological progress in capital markets provides opportunities to boost flexibility, scale efficiencies and reduce complexity in how the markets operate.

New technology-aided solutions are adding to human capacities in the capital markets. Today, machine learning and artificial intelligence are an integral part of financial institutions. The technology here is not a replacement for the human brain but rather a tool to make the investor even smarter.

Throughout your career, what challenges have you been presented with that you’ve had to overcome?

Balancing my career and family has always been a challenge. Having a leadership position in the technology field does not follow the routine pattern of work, it’s an area that requires effort and continuous research, and it comes with its own unique challenges. It is something I will always need to prioritize and balance with my familial obligations. Learning how to work with deadlines and be flexible is critical to advancing my career while still making time for my family.

What advice would you give to people who aspire to work in capital markets and have a role in the technology industry?

It is important to remember that failure it not final and that there is never enough to learn. I recommend that young professionals interested in technology always ask for help and seek new experiences early and often.

I have found that success comes from being clear about what you want and to not be afraid of the challenges that come with it. Do not give up easily, you must believe that you are good enough. Above all else, do not let fear get in the way of your success. Never think that you are not enough, or that you do not have what it takes.