Nasdaq Women in Technology: Shihui Chen, Senior Data Scientist at Nasdaq

Shihui Chen is a Senior Data Scientist at Nasdaq, with a history of working in capital market research, holding a Bachelor degree in finance and banking from Zhejiang University and a Master degree with a focus in mathematical finance from the MIT Sloan School of Management. Prior to working at Nasdaq, Shihui interned at Eventide Asset Management, McKinsey & Company, BOC International, and Shanghai Leasing Trade Association. At Nasdaq, Shihui and her team leverage advanced analytics and AI tools to solve various problems for different business units, sitting in the middle of cutting-edge technology and exciting business opportunities. We sat down with Shihui to learn more about her role at Nasdaq, and how she became involved in capital markets and technology.

Can you describe your role as a Senior Data Scientist at Nasdaq?

My role is like a chef, I need to learn the constraints and the methods well enough to be able to create my recipe. On the other side, my role is also similar to a translator who translates models from papers to the real world. It’s a balanced mix of experiments and implementations, and the nature of the job allows me to learn and discuss new things with smart people every day.

How did you become involved in the technology industry and how has technology influenced your role?

I still remember learning how much financial markets can help efficiently allocate resources to fund more biotech research projects from Andrew Lo’s talk during my first week at MIT. In a world like today, the term “technology” always comes together with “efficiency.” And “capital market,” by its very origin, is designed to facilitate transactions and improve resource allocation. By looking at the new ways professors were conducting their research, listening to how guest speakers applied data science to simplify information digestions, and discussing project ideas with my peers from different backgrounds, I saw a huge potential in the cross-field of finance and technology, similar to how our day to day life has been rewritten by the internet, smartphones, facial recognition, and more. The data science role was created out of the emergence of cloud and big data, and I’m excited to participate in rewriting marketplaces for tomorrow.

Throughout your career, what challenges have you been presented with that you've had to overcome?

The balance between research and implementation is always a challenge in data science projects. In many cases, we will experience a research phase, when we explore different methods and find the best performing one. Then we switch to a more implementation-oriented phase when we further tune the selected model and add constraints to better fit the given use case. While we are trying our best to improve the model performance, we have to keep in mind the law of diminishing marginal utility and adjust our priority according to the business need. This process involves a lot of communication and expectation alignment between parties, which would require one to speak both languages to be able to deliver the most accurate message.

What advice would you give to young professionals who aspire to be in the technology industry?

I always believe that technology and domain understanding can yield great synergies. I personally benefit a lot from my finance background, which helps me better understand the problem setting and business needs in many cases. I would recommend that students explore various areas. By linking two seemingly unrelated items together, you will come up with great ideas. Also, to be able to do this exercise better, we need to have a thorough understanding of the underlying technology we’d love to apply. Don’t be afraid to learn the details of the tools, making sure we understand the assumptions and conditions along with the methods facilitating the ideation process.