Nasdaq Women in Technology: Olga Cantillo, EVP & CEO of Latinex

As Executive Vice President and CEO of Latinex (Latin American Stock Exchange), Olga Cantillo has long-standing experiences in financial services and capital markets. We sat down with Olga to find out more about how technology has influenced her career as well as her advice to professionals that aspire to be in the industry.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your role at Latinex?

I am the Executive Vice President and CEO of Latinex in Panama and I’ve been working in the financial services industry for the past 31 years.

I Chair the Ibero-American Federation of Stock Exchanges (FIAB), I am a Director of the Central Securities Depository Association of the Americas (ACSDA) and I am Secretary of the Association of Capital Markets of the Americas (AMERCA). Additionally, I am a Member of the Independent Advisory Committee of the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (SSE), an Independent Board member of BIBank Panama and a Board member of Fundación Calicanto.

How did you become involved in capital markets, and how has technology influenced your role?

My first job was as a broker assistant in a brokerage house in Panama where I worked for eight years. From there, I moved on to working in the banking sector overseeing banking and securities operations. During that time, I had technology responsibilities working in software implementations projects and IT committees with an IT Department under my supervision.

Throughout your career, what challenges have you been presented with that you’ve had to overcome?

There are a couple challenges that come to mind, but I would say that being a working mother of three while climbing the professional ladder was the biggest one. I was doing my very best to balance my personal life while working and traveling because I had local and regional responsibilities. It was not easy. The key to my success was having the right team at work and a support group at home.

What advice would you give to people who aspire to work in capital markets and have a role in the technology industry?

My biggest piece of advice is to study and stay up to date on trends in the industry. Always make sure you are a responsible and reliable team member. Most importantly, create a strong network and continue to foster relationships throughout your career.