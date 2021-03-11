Nasdaq Women in Technology: Marwa Faisal Almaskati, Director of Marketing & Business Development, Bahrain Bourse

As Director of Marketing and Business Development at Bahrain Bourse, Marwa Faisal Almaskati believes that mentorship is vitally important at every stage of one’s career, just as critical as education and experience, prompting her to initiate a series of monthly mentorship opportunities for new hires at the exchange.

We recently caught up with Marwa virtually to learn more about her role, the challenges she has faced throughout her career, as well as the trusted advice from Sheryl Sandberg that she would give to younger professionals interested in pursuing a career in the tech industry.

How would you describe your role?

As the Director of Marketing and Business Development at Bahrain Bourse, I am focused on business development, which includes driving new products and services, leading new market data businesses, building investor relations capacity across listed companies and increasing attention towards ESG disclosure.

I also sit on the Board of Middle East Investor Relations Association and am an active member of the Sustainability Committee within the Arab Federation of Exchanges, championing best practices at both.

Throughout your career, what challenges have you been presented with that you’ve had to overcome?

My biggest challenge has been navigating the ups and downs of my career independently, without any mentorship. This was especially difficult when I stepped into a new industry. I believe that mentorship and guidance are as important as knowledge and experience, and that they are crucial at every step of one’s career. That is why I personally dedicate time every month to host a session with new team members, where I mentor, guide, and challenge them.

At the beginning of my career, it was hard to achieve work-life balance, particularly with a young family, but I am fortunate today to be associated with an organization that champions gender equality and inclusion at its core. They support the development of female leadership with 22% female representation at the Board level and 30% female representation at management level.

How has being a woman in finance and technology impacted your career?

Throughout my career, I have held many different roles across strategy, asset management, and investment. Early on in my tenure with Bahrain Bourse, I was responsible for managing the market data business. At the time, I was thrown into a project that required both regulatory and technological development. It was a challenging opportunity and I was fortunate enough to work with a collaborative IT team that helped re-calibrate the product.

However, if there is one takeaway from that project, it was this: being challenged while challenging the status quo requires perseverance. Facing any challenge makes us stronger while helping to shape our character. It is always important to challenge yourself, persevere, challenge the status quo, and come to the table with your own perspective.

What advice would you give to young professionals who aspire to be in technology?

I firmly believe that it is important for young women to proactively seek challenging opportunities, push themselves out of their comfort zones and be willing to take the risks.

I am also a big believer that individuals with passion and purpose will make the impossible happen.

Quoting a personal favorite role model of mine, Sheryl Sandberg, the COO of Facebook: “There is no perfect fit when you're looking for the next big thing to do. You have to take opportunities and make an opportunity fit for you. The ability to learn is the most important quality a leader can have."