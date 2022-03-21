Nasdaq Women in Technology: Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec, Vice President of Amazon Web Services

With over a decade of experience leading core businesses in Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Vice President Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec has been at the forefront of business transformation through technology. Her work has helped startups, Fortune 500 companies, governments and non-profits all over the world. We sat down with Mai-Lan virtually to learn more about her role in AWS, what tech industry leaders can do to support women, and what advice she would give other women looking to build a career in technology.

Please talk to us about your role at AWS. What are your top goals in this role for this year?

I lead the cloud services that companies and governments use to store the world’s digital data. Because every business is a data business with digital data growing 40% every year, where and how you store that data are two of the most important decisions that an organization makes. Data is a game-changer in today’s world, whether it’s accelerating Moderna COVID-19 vaccine development research and distribution or dynamic recommendations for streaming Netflix content when we sit down on our couches after dinner to relax. You can see how forward-leaning thinkers in every industry are leveraging data analytics and machine learning to drive large and small decisions.

My job is to help our customers innovate and stay ahead by storing the data they need. As a company, if you’re not actively leveraging and learning from the data that is available to you, you’re probably going to be leapfrogged by a faster competitor.

My goals span storage, organizational development and family. My 2022 storage goal is to support the exponential growth of AWS storage so our customers can use data as the backbone of their own innovation. That includes leading the industry as the cloud storage technology pioneer – a journey we started over 15 years ago with the launch of Amazon S3. This year, I have an additional goal to help my team and AWS effectively and empathetically transition back into the office after two years of remote work.

As a returned Peace Corps volunteer, I set goals to give back to the larger community. I meet regularly with a set of mentees at different stages in their lives both inside and outside Amazon. I also set goals to help different cohorts across Amazon. For example, I am an executive sponsor for the Asians@Amazon affinity group. I also personally design and lead a monthly leadership development training for managers and senior individual contributors on my teams. In last month’s workshop, we covered how to develop systems-based thinking in technology and organizations.

On the home front, my second child is heading to college this year and my husband and I have a family goal to help support him in his transition into adulthood.

What is unique about being a woman in tech at AWS?

It’s great to be a woman in tech at AWS because we have a rare combination of top-down commitment and cultural framework to drive inclusion and diversity. I know from personal experience that Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, and Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS, are deeply committed to inclusion, diversity, and equitable opportunities for all. That commitment is supported through programs that span the entire company and are part of the core of how Amazon culture works.

As an example, at Amazon we hold ourselves and each other accountable for demonstrating our Leadership Principles in our daily actions. We recently introduced two new Leadership Principles. The first is Strive to be the World’s Best Employer which says, “Leaders work every day to create a safer, more productive, higher performing, more diverse, and more just work environment.” I see daily how leaders and individuals at Amazon use the wording and intent of this principle to make decisions and act differently.

We also recently introduced a Leadership Principle called Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility that says, “We must begin each day with a determination to make better, do better, and be better for our customers, our employees, our partners, and the world at large. And we must end every day knowing we can do even more tomorrow.” As a woman in tech at AWS, I interpret this principle as having a responsibility to our women and diverse builders, both current and future, to do better, and be better than we are today. We all must focus on a tomorrow where the playing field is both fair and equitable regardless of gender or background.

What are some challenges you’ve had to overcome as a woman in tech throughout your career?

Earlier in my career, my biggest challenge was overcoming my own perception that asking for new opportunities would be considered too much (too much of a stretch, too unexpected, too something). When I was younger, I held off on that ask, even though I knew it was the right one. I saw others who were not afraid to make the ask stepping into that gap instead of me. Once I moved out of my comfort zone and expressed what I wanted, I realized that I had been overthinking the situation in my own head. I started to express what I wanted and as a result, I developed my skills and voice much faster. It was a turning point for me, and a lesson that I share with others today.

From your experience, what can tech do to better uplift women in the industry?

In my 25 years in different technology companies, I know what it’s like to be the only woman or the only Asian in the room. That can be a lonely and daunting experience, especially if you are just starting out in the workforce or in a new company. We must attract and retain more people from under-represented groups so they are not the only voice in the room. That starts first with creating an inclusive and supportive environment. Additionally, other people on the team (allies) can really help to break the bias by inviting diverse perspectives and providing support in these challenging environments.

Change starts with each of us. It is every organizational leader and influencer’s responsibility to understand the experience of the diverse talent on their team. What are the unconscious biases faced by diverse technical talent on your team? How do challenges show up and how do they make your diverse team members feel? What behavior changes do I need to model? Changing the diverse talent experience on your team isn’t just owned by the diversity or human resources team. Those organizations are invaluable for helping teams understand what inclusion and diversity means and how to get there. But real, sustained change requires organizational leaders and influencers to personally own and drive the change they want to see, starting first by understanding what the actual, on-the-ground experience is for their diverse talent and then changing it for the better.

In addition to owning change in their own organizations, leaders need to mentor and sponsor the next generation of diverse leaders across their companies. The first step is identifying and growing that talent. One thing I learned as an American Peace Corps Volunteer working in a village in Africa is that human talent is everywhere. When I was a Volunteer, I worked every day with people who, with no formal schooling, were brilliant at building economic systems spanning several villages and dozens of families. It’s up to us as leaders to find that talent, even if it’s in unexpected places, and develop it as mentors and sponsors.

What is your advice for women looking to pursue a career in tech and business?

Be Bold. If you have an idea, turn it into an (excellent) proposal and put it forward. Speak up when you have something to say. Make that bold ask for more responsibility or a different project.

Be insightful. There are many people in the industry that can do work and do it well. There are far fewer who can come up with an observation, proposal, or astute question that turns a corner for the discussion in the room or invents a whole new direction for the business.

Fill your space. If you are driving an initiative, own it from all angles. Go into areas that are not naturally in your domain. If you are a technical expert, learn something new about the business. If you are a business thinker, get curious about how the system works. Occupy your space physically as well as intellectually. Presence and voice matter. Square-up your shoulders, breathe deeply, and make sure your voice and presence land in the room, whether it is physical or virtual.

Stay grounded in your moment. As a working mom of three kids and a spouse for over 23 years, I have learned how important it is to stay present and fully focused on the moment. When I am with my kids and husband, they know that what they are saying is the most important thing. That’s also true for work. I stay fully engaged in the topic at hand. I don’t mix my work and parenting moments, because it dilutes my focus. Stay present in your moment, whether it is work, friends, family, or your own self-care, and live it to its fullest.