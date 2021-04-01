Nasdaq Women in Technology: Kathi Ray, eVestment Nasdaq

As Head of Omni Services for eVestment, Kathi Ray believes that challenges faced in the workplace are inevitable and should be viewed as important opportunities to learn and grow.

We sat down virtually with Kathi to hear first-hand how she was able to propel her career through fast-moving technological change, why a well-crafted message matters, and how she ensures her voice is heard in an often male-dominated room.

How would you describe your role?

In my current role, I serve as head of Omni Services for eVestment, which is part of our Investment Intelligence business at Nasdaq. Omni is a product that leverages both technology and human capital to help asset managers deploy their firm and strategy data to the marketplace, and I lead the service deployment team for Omni. We have over 500 institutional clients globally, and our committed team of data and client-service professionals support our clients by ensuring that their data is positioned timely and accurately.

How has technology influenced your roles over the course of your career? How important is technology to your role today?

When I started my career many years ago, technology was evolving, and the internet was just beginning to take root. All of these shifts were dynamic and necessary for our economies and populations to progress. I began in an industry that once leveraged technology primarily for record-keeping, but today it enables financial services to transact and transmit data and the varied currencies that govern the free world.

I am serving in a role today that leverages technology to transmit market data for thousands of investment strategies into a centralized platform that serves multiple uses and consumers simultaneously. I can’t say it enough: technology is extremely important in my role today.

How has being a woman in finance and technology impacted your career?

Immediately following college, I began working in investment management, marketing mutual funds to broker dealers. That role shaped the entire trajectory of my career that has now spanned over two decades. As my career progressed, I was very frequently one of very few women in meetings with clients and peers. I came to know very early on the importance of establishing a sincere, earnest and impactful presence when interacting with my colleagues. I found it useful to lead with contributions, so that any conscious or unconscious biases associated with my gender would be quickly managed. That is not to say that those efforts solved everything, but I knew that as a woman going into an often male-dominated environment, I needed to ensure my voice was heard in the room.

What challenges, if any, have you been presented during your career and how did you address them?

I have faced and continue to face many challenges in my career. I have tried not to allow them to deter me, but rather propel me forward. In fact, there are several instances over the course of my career that have shaped my evolution.

One instance in particular happened very early on and taught me how to navigate personality differences. I had a supervisor with whom I struggled to find common ground. It seemed impossible for us to have a positive interaction, and I began to internalize our exchanges and second-guess my ability to succeed. However, I quickly realized that not everyone is going to be your fan. I also learned that sometimes there are issues that are beyond your control, such as issues at homes that don’t have anything to do with you. The moral of the story is work hard to keep things in perspective, give your best and extend grace.

Another instance that shaped my career was when I was a newly-minted manager of people and process. I worked hard to be relevant and effective as a young manager. I found myself struggling with how to put my voice in the room and make a compelling argument for change. Over time, I learned that a well thought-out and measured message makes a bigger impact than blurting out the obvious. I have also found that storytelling wins convictions and champions change.

I also think the decision to expand my skills by going back to school mid-career for my MBA was invaluable. In many ways, it helped elevate my career. I was able to close some knowledge gaps in the areas of management, company structure, strategic design and so much more. It also helped me realize that we should remain in a constant state of learning. It was a good reminder that if you don’t have the tools, get the tools, and once you get them, put them to good use.