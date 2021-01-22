Nasdaq Women in Technology: Indu Venkatasubramanian, AllianceBernstein

Indu Venkatasubramanian has worked for AllianceBernstein since May of 2015, where she currently works as a Business Analyst and Project Manager for the company’s Anti Money Laundering surveillance platform.

As a valued technology partner of Nasdaq, AllianceBernstein understands that innovation is pioneering the future of the industry. We virtually sat down with Indu to learn more about her role at AllianceBernstein and to discuss how diversity influences the company’s culture and creates opportunities for women from different cultural backgrounds to join the technology industry.

How did you become involved in the technology industry, and how has technology influenced your role?

I have been part of the technology industry since I graduated college almost 15 years ago. I started as a developer, then worked as a data analyst and finally moved on to business analysis and project management. Technology has influenced my career by providing the tools and techniques for business analysis and business process automations.

Throughout your career, what challenges have you been presented with that you’ve had to overcome?

Throughout my career, the main challenge I have faced has been connecting stakeholders to the correct technical solution. This includes securing stakeholder commitments and managing conflict, as well as the limitations of underlying technical infrastructure and changing requirements. It is very important to understand these challenges so I can address them correctly when they arise.

What advice would you give to young professionals who aspire to be in the technology industry?

The technology industry is highly rewarding and equally competitive. The young aspiring professionals need to keep up with the latest advancements in technology and be willing to learn new skills. Teamwork and problem-solving skills are essential, along with technology foundations.

How do you and your colleagues collaborate on a day-to-day basis, and do you have any advice on how to be successful working in teams?

On a day-to-day basis, my colleagues and I work on prioritizing the business requirements and ensuring every stakeholder involved has a clear understanding of deliverables and deadlines. Various teams and stakeholders are involved in the successful delivery of projects. Therefore, it is important to have strong work ethic, communication and conflict-resolution skills to be successful working in a team.

How does diversity influence the culture at Alliance Bernstein? How do you feel about Nasdaq’s recent proposal to adopt new listing rules related to board diversity and disclosure?

AllianceBernstein provides an inclusive environment for diverse cultures and groups to share ideas. The firm offers various leadership development programs that address the specific needs of various groups. I am part of the AllianceBernstein Asians Employee Resource Group, and I welcome and support Nasdaq’s recent proposal to adopt new listing rules related to board diversity and disclosure. This proposal is a big step in the right direction and will inspire and provide opportunities for many women from different cultural backgrounds to be part of the technology industry.