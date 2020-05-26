Nasdaq Women in Technology: Hanne Johansson, Head of Business Development for Shipping & Logistics

Hanne Johansson is Head of Business Development for Shipping & Logistics within the New Markets business at Nasdaq. Hanne’s role is to help customers create value through new products and improve existing processes leveraging Nasdaq’s marketplace technology. We sat down with Hanne to learn more about her role at Nasdaq in the New Markets business, as well as her journey into technology and beyond.

1. How did you become involved in the technology industry? Can you tell us about your transition from commodities into tech?

In businesses today, technology has become the centerpiece, bringing together higher degrees of automation and digital efficiencies. It was a natural step for me to become more engaged with technology and the industry in general. With my background in shipping finance, it seemed natural that I start as a freight derivatives broker in London at a time when the industry was at an early stage of adoption of derivatives. From here, I moved to work for the International Maritime Exchange (IMAREX), the first electronic marketplace for freight derivatives, which involved the introduction of both transparency and clearing to the market. It has been a journey over the last 20 years, and technology has been a key enabler to grow the market and to introduce transparency and risk control mechanisms to the shipping industry.

Change has been difficult for the shipping & logistics industry; however, the change and transformation the space has seen is very inspiring and incredibly exciting. I am so glad I have had the opportunity to be a part of it.

2. Throughout your career, what challenges have you been presented with that you’ve had to overcome?

As I’ve said, when I started in the shipping and logistics industry over 20 years ago, it was a time of change. The introduction of change into a traditional and rather conservative industry presented some challenges. Trying to get the industry to understand the benefits of derivatives, electronic trading with transparency and clearing, and other benefits to technology was very slow. Now, these processes and technologies are the way of business.

Throughout my whole career, I have been the intersection between customers and technology. Working for a clearinghouse, being part of systems and process-development to create value, and improve efficiencies in the industry has been one of the proudest moments for me. I am the liaison between finance, shipping and technology, always working and innovating to get the actors to understand how they can benefit one another.

3. What advice would you give to young women and young professionals who aspire to be in the technology industry?

Be curious and try to really understand the industry, whatever industry you choose to be in. Really understand the pain points and how you can bring efficiencies and improvements using technology. Most importantly, do not be afraid of the technology even if you are not an expert and be curious about new ways of working with technology and digital transformation.