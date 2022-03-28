Nasdaq Women in Technology: Dr. Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Commodities Authority

As the Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Dr. Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi has a wealth of experience working in the capital markets. After being named, “The Middle East’s 50 Most Powerful Businesswomen” by Forbes in 2022, we were excited to virtually sit down with Dr. Suwaidi to learn about her education and career, her thoughts on how capital markets are dependent on technology and the importance of seeking innovative processes.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your role at SCA?

I grew up in Dubai and studied at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) University, where I received my graduate degree in Law and Sharia with Honors. My education has been in Law and Finance. I hold a master’s degree in Commercial Law from the University of Wales (U.K) and a Doctorate in Law from the University of Leeds (U.K), along with a Diploma in Anti Money Laundering (AML) from the International Compliance Association. I was the first Emirati woman to be accredited as a country assessor and expert for Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism by Financial Action Task Force (FATF). I also graduated from the UAE Government Leaders Program for Executive Leaders organized by the Prime Minister’s Office (2010-2011).

I started my career as a Senior Legal Researcher at Dubai Educational Zone. I joined the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in 2002 as the Director of Legal Affairs and Legal Advisor. Subsequently, I held various roles as the Director of the Issuance and Disclosure Department, Deputy CEO for Legal Affairs, Issuance and Research Sector and then as Deputy CEO of the Licensing, Supervision and Enforcement Sector before being selected to lead the SCA as its CEO in October 2021.

How did you become involved in capital markets, and how has technology influenced your role?

I have a Doctorate degree in Law, so I started working on the legal side of SCA from my early days when its legislative framework was being developed. Getting involved with regulatory authority in the capital markets early in my career sparked my interest in companies, markets and corporate governance. My doctorate addressed many topics in the capital markets related to disclosure and transparency, systemic risk management, insider dealing, false accounting and corporate governance. On my journey, I learned about the importance of technology in trading and market infrastructure. The strength of today’s capital markets depends on efficient utilization of technology. This was evident from the early stages of my career and has continued to grow each year.

My current interest is learning about new technologies in the Financial Sector such as Fintech, blockchain and virtual assets.

Throughout your career, what challenges have you been presented with that you’ve had to overcome?

Women need to work hard to receive promotions within a management team. Meanwhile, career and family are equally important and need to be balanced for a woman to succeed. I have two sons and have been able to manage work and family by prioritizing one over the other depending on the need of my presence and input. At times, work takes precedence, at other times, I need to be there for my children.

As an Emirati woman, I am blessed to have country leadership that supports women in numerous ways. The visionary leadership of the UAE under President HH Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HH Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have always adopted a comprehensive vision to empower women in all roles—as mothers, wives or students—which opened the door for them to participate in the fields of culture, commerce and technology, as well as in public life. This has positively contributed to building a nation of women with careers and families.

What advice would you give to people who aspire to work in capital markets and have a role in the technology industry?

I have always believed that one should seize every opportunity they can while always continuing to seek out innovation. Technology will distinguish the good from the excellent in the foreseeable future. Being alert, aware and focused while maintaining a great work/life balance will help define their success.