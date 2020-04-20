Nasdaq Women in Technology: Beverley Furman, Head of Operations & Change, Strate

Beverley Furman is the Head of Operations and Change at Strate. Strate is one of South Africa’s central securities depositories (CSD) and offers a tri-party collateral platform, with the purpose to serve the financial markets and help build local and international investor trust in the South African financial system. Based in Johannesburg, Furman is responsible for developing partnerships as well as lead and enable Strate’s operations and change capabilities in an end-to-end efficient, risk aware and future proof manner. Furman drives the enablement of Strate’s change management capability as a market differentiator providing it with a competitive advantage in delivering market wide change. We sat down with Furman to learn more about why she decided to pursue a career in technology and capital markets, and her advice for young professionals who aspire to be in the industry.

How did you become involved in the technology industry, and how has this influenced your role as Head of Operations and Change at Strate?

My first job after qualifying from university was in the insurance and risk management industry. One of my majors at university was Business Economics with a focus on risk management. Having been active in this industry for six years I decided that I was in this role for too long and made a decision to leave the industry and join the financial services industry by accepting a position at one of South Africa’s leading banks. The role was in their custody operations when South Africa still traded and settled physical paper instruments. The South African market had recently transitioned to electronic trading in equities and the market could not cope with the volume of physical settlements – with South Africa being rated the third worse settlement jurisdiction. The industry at that time was investigating the move to dematerialisation and electronic settlement. Within three months of joining the bank I was given the opportunity to project manage the “STRATE” initiative – then an acronym for “Share TRAnsactions Totally Electronic”. I was the business representative for the integration of the bank to the electronic settlement solution and the creation of Strate as South Africa’s central securities depository. I did not even know what a SWIFT message was. The only thing I knew of the capital markets, was what I had learnt of bull and bear markets in Business Economics at university.

In project managing the dematerialisation of equity instruments and the development of business requirements and interface specifications for the bank, I was thrown into the deep end of learning about technology that would support the digitisation of the South African markets. The little bit of COBOL computer programming I had undertaken at university, did little to help!

I was fortunate to work with IT individuals and vendors who taught me everything and shared their knowledge. Additionally, my risk management background and enquiring personality assisted me in understanding the technology platforms and ecosystems better.

Throughout your career, what challenges have you been presented with that you’ve had to overcome?

I would classify myself as NOT being tech savvy. If your passion is not in technology but you are required to have technical knowledge and skills, then it is a challenge. However, I am very focused and goal driven and I refuse to give up until a job is done. What I have learned, is that you don’t need to be a “natural” in a specific area to become good at it. Your attitude and perseverance determine your success.

I started my career in the insurance industry with the most phenomenal woman leader. To this day I classify her as my most valued leader. She taught me that being a woman should never be a limitation in the corporate world. She taught me the value of a good work ethic, to be strong in organisational skills and most importantly, to treat staff well. She taught me how to develop people and nurture them to be the best they can be to create high performance teams.

How has being a woman in the technology industry impacted your career?

Strate has had a unique structure in that it was led by a female CEO for almost 20 years, with an executive team predominantly being female, which I had been remarkably fortunate to work with. My mentor for the past 20 years was the Head of Regulation and Legal for Strate – she too taught me to challenge my own thinking and assumptions. There is more effort in striving to listen than in striving to be heard. This is something I struggle with every day! I love being part of robust discussion. But in more recent times I have come to understand the power of having an “outward mindset” and striving to listen to vast and varied thoughts, opinions and ideas.

Advice for young professionals who aspire to be in the technology industry.

My advice to young women is something my mother always told me... “Ask questions.” You don’t ever have to know all the answers no matter what role you play or position you hold. Never stop having an enquiring mind and never stop learning.

Secondly, surround yourself with a support structure. I have not cooked for 24 years…Yes! My husband loves, and does all the cooking. There is nothing more supportive than coming home from work every day and supper is made. He’s a very hands-on father and does more than his share with our three children. My advice is to choose your partner wisely so you can both support one another in your personal and professional goals.

The technology industry, like many others, can be very stressful. When I first joined Strate, I held the position of Head of Supervision and was responsible for the supervisory and enforcement functions of the central securities depository participants. At that time we classified “technology and systems risk” as the highest category of risk to be managed and mitigated in the custody and settlement environment. Having the ability to enable our clients with digital platforms and solutions, means that the systems can’t break. Any downtime in system availability, as well as system bugs or glitches, places significant risk on the ecosystem, which can be extremely stressful. Find your “me time” and ways you can “recharge your batteries,” and strive to manage an optimal work-life balance.

Lastly, the advice I gave my son at his Barmitzvah is the statement by Sir Richard Branson. “If ever you are given an amazing opportunity in life but don’t know how to do it…. just say YES….. You’ll learn how to do it.”