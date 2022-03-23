Nasdaq Women in Technology: Annabel Fan, Director of Capital Markets and Insurance, Amazon Web Services

Annabel Fan is the Director of Capital Markets and Insurance for Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Annabel is at the forefront of driving the digital transformation of some of the world’s largest financial institutions on AWS, helping them transform their existing businesses and bring new innovations to market using cutting-edge technology. We were excited to sit down with Annabel to learn more about her role at AWS, her focus on ID&E initiatives and what advice she would give to those looking to build a career in business and technology.

Please talk to us about your role at AWS. What are your top goals in this role for this year?

I lead the North America Capital Markets and Insurance business for AWS. I am responsible for driving the global strategy, execution, and adoption of AWS at many of the world’s largest and most important financial institutions, including Nasdaq. My team works with our customers to help them transform their existing businesses and bring new, innovative solutions to market by leveraging AWS.

Top of mind goals for 2022 is the successful execution of the work we are doing with our customers to drive digital transformation across the industry, which includes global insurers, investment banks, and of course, our work with Nasdaq. The work with our customers is also always underscored by the regulations to which they are subject in the U.S., and abroad. AWS continues to work with regulators around the globe as they consider, propose and update regulatory requirements that affect AWS and our customers.

Every year, I also dedicate a significant amount of time to recruiting and developing talent in my organization and across AWS. My organizational goals this year relate to building our diverse talent bench at AWS, promoting female leadership development and getting more engaged in supporting the Asians@Amazon community.

Lastly, and obviously a top priority for me, is the successful migration of Nasdaq MRX to AWS. Migrating Nasdaq’s US options markets to AWS will be a multiplier for the industry and create real benefits for constituents across the capital markets ecosystem globally. I hope when we look back at 2022 in the rear-view mirror, it will be a milestone moment for both of our companies.

What is unique about being a woman in tech at AWS?

I think women at AWS have a real opportunity to provide leadership and mentorship to the next generation of women entering the workforce. One of Amazon’s newest leadership principles is “Strive to Be the Earth’s Best Employer,” where we want each of us to bring our unique selves to work. It ensures leaders are working every day to create a safer, more productive, higher performing, more diverse and more just work environment.

At AWS, what I find unique is our “builder” culture that invites an openness, especially when advancing ID&E initiatives. Two years ago, I started an initiative to help support and advance women in financial services at AWS. I recruited a team of AWS female volunteers and together we launched the “Worldwide Women in Financial Services” affinity group that has successively sponsored a women’s executive coaching program, a mentorship program, seminars on financial wellness and more. Much of this effort is focused on developing and engaging with the next generation of female leaders to make sure that we are laying the foundation for women in leadership long-term.

What are some challenges you’ve had to overcome as a woman in tech throughout your career?

I’ve had quite a non-linear career. I started as a Ford Foundation researcher in Asia studying economic development opportunities for women. I then became a M&A attorney working for Wall Street firms in the U.S. and Asia. After several years, I went back to business school and started my own business after graduating. I eventually found my way into technology. So, I’ve been a researcher, lawyer, entrepreneur and a businessperson working in different customer-facing roles in technology.

One challenge I’ve faced has been managing all those transitions—like step-function changes—in my career and finding roles where I’ve felt I’m able to leverage all the various skills I’ve developed. But now my ability to shift between legal, business and technology domains has positioned me well, and I feel very fortunate that I’ve been in roles recently where I’m able to bring all my work experiences to bear in a meaningful way.

I’ve often been the only woman and person of color in the room. Earlier in my career, I struggled to find my voice. It took a long time for me to appreciate my unique perspective and develop that voice, which has now been an anchor for me in my career development, leaning in with opinions, asks, ideas and commitments. It also informs how I mentor and develop talent in my organization. What I find refreshing about Amazon is that it has a Leadership Principle called “Have Backbone, Disagree and Commit.” It encourages everyone to have a voice, which means it empowers individuals to challenge decisions when they disagree. That is a consistent message to everyone who works at Amazon and it helps drive greater diversity of thought.

From your experience, what can tech do to better uplift women in the industry?

You never forget feeling different. Once you experience feeling different, it becomes part of your frame of reference. I know that for me, I was the only Asian in my class all through grammar school and I felt very different. I learned to constantly adapt. It’s part of the reason why I’m so invested in helping to create an organization that better mirrors and reflects the world around us, especially in New York. It’s also why it’s every leader’s responsibility to create an inclusive environment that doesn’t allow someone to feel different. Leaders need to have open minds to create an environment for diverse perspectives to flourish so that more voices can be heard and create real, inclusive organizational change.

I also believe we are at a singular moment in time where many industries, if not all, are undergoing a technological transformation that will govern our lives and how the economy works for generations. I think all industries, not just tech, need to think more rigorously about supporting the entire pipeline of diverse talent. Companies can begin investing more in educational programs for girls and people of color in high school and college and continue to create entry-level programs focused on recruiting from colleges and graduate school.

At AWS, we are doing several things to support the pipeline growth of women talent. We’re sponsoring and hosting events and classes for organizations like Code.org, Girls Who Code and Ada Developers Academy. We also partner with the Anita Borg Institute to sponsor events such as the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing, and we help students to enroll in national programs like Aspirations in Computing. At the other end of the pipeline, companies need to do more to ensure female representation at senior levels, including at the Board level, by implementing programs aimed at supporting and promoting diverse talent and retention.

What is your advice for women looking to pursue a career in tech and business?

Be intentional and relentless when prioritizing what’s important to you, because only you can define that; remember that it might change over time. Many of us need to make hard choices at different points of our careers. I had two children during business school and commuted between two cities, spending an inordinate amount of time pregnant on Amtrak. I was balancing my new marriage, motherhood and my career. I made intentional choices based on advice from my own mom, who was a stay-at-home mother, my mother-in-law, who was an executive at GM, and my husband who has always championed my career. If I think about what I’d say to my own children about pursuing a career in tech and business, my advice would be, “Don’t hesitate, the time is now.”

Since AWS's collaboration with Nasdaq, have you experienced or created any positive networks with women leaders? If so, can you share that experience, and why it was meaningful to you?

Over the last decade, Nasdaq and AWS have created a deep collaboration rooted in trust, innovation and commitment. Nasdaq has been an early adopter of digitization and has worked with the broader industry, clients and regulators to gain necessary experience and conviction to move their markets to the cloud. Nasdaq has an impressive talent pool of women leaders across the organization, starting with Adena Friedman, and female executives across every line of business and functional domain.

In a historically male-driven financial services industry, it is inspiring to see these types of industry-changing shifts. While AWS and Nasdaq have a long-standing collaboration, this is still day one for us, and I am excited to further develop the relationship between our companies to continue to move the capital markets industry forward together.