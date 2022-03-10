Nasdaq Women in Technology: Anna Theorin, Head of Clearing Technology, Market Infrastructure Technology, Nasdaq

Anna Theorin, Head of CCP Technology at Nasdaq, has a breadth of experience in the technology industry. Based in Umeå, Sweden, Anna is responsible for the overall business success of Nasdaq’s clearing technology portfolio. We sat down with Anna to learn more about her career path as well as her advice for professionals that aspire to be in the capital markets industry.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your role at Nasdaq?

I am the Head of Product for Nasdaq’s Clearing Technology business. I am responsible for the client success of our global customer community, ensuring our delivery projects run efficiently and that our product offerings bring value within the global clearing ecosystem. To achieve this, I work with an awesome cross-functional management team that includes individuals from product management, client success, engineering, production support, sales, marketing and finance.

I live in the northern part of Sweden, Umeå, with my husband, two kids and a dog. During my spare time I enjoy movies and the outdoors . I have recently taken up golf again, where I really get to work on my patience and my competitive side.

How did you become involved in capital markets, and how has technology influenced your role?

I have a masters in Cognitive Science from Umeå University where I had the pleasure of finalizing my studies at the Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia. Strangely enough, I also hold a PhD in Medicine. I studied the neural mechanisms that show how healthy humans can shift their hand dominance during everyday tasks. Using an in-house tool, the research aimed to identify new rehabilitation methods to improve the hand dexterity of stroke patients.

After receiving my PhD, I started working at a small Swedish company building IT systems for banks and insurance companies for the complex Swedish pension system. In 2013, I started at Cinnober Financial Technology, which was later acquired by Nasdaq. There, I focused on technology solutions within the capital markets, primarily within the pre-trade risk and clearing technologies.

From my background, I have a genuine interest in how technology can best assist humans. For me, it’s about the interaction between humans and technology, not just technology on its own.

Throughout your career, what challenges have you been presented with that you’ve had to overcome?

It is challenging to work in a field where technology and information is vast and the pace is high. I have learned that my strength is taking in large amounts of information quickly and efficiently, identifying the core challenges and finding a way to solve a problem—this translates to success for our clients. Sometimes I struggle with delegation and find myself taking on too much. However, I overcome it because of my trusted team members that I can delegate to while I allow myself to see the bigger picture.

What advice would you give to people who aspire to work in capital markets and have a role in the technology industry?

Keep saying yes when you get a chance to try something new – you have no idea whether you can do it or not, and the only way to find out is to recognize the uncertainty and try. Allow yourself to say no to things you do not really want to do, but never say no because you are unsure whether you can handle it or not.

Find what you really enjoy and just go for it! You will never be able to be an expert on everything, so find your passion and identify others you can partner with to create a team that holds the expertise needed together. I have a general deep belief that if you are passionate enough, you will excel in any area.

