Nasdaq Win Streak Finally Snaps

The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all hit record intraday highs today, building on big Christmas week gains. But while the Dow and the S&P maintained this positive momentum through to the close, the Nasdaq snapped its lengthy winning streak, dampened by Netflix (NFLX) stock, which suffered its third daily loss of the week. Amid the holiday-shortened week and thin trading, all three indexes saw solid wins for the week -- and for the S&P, it was its fifth straight weekly advance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 28,645.26) added 23.9 points, or 0.1%. The 19 winners were led by Nike (NKE), which added 0.9%, while Dow (DOW) fell to the bottom of the 11 losers, shedding 0.7%. For the week, the index settled 0.7% higher.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,240.02) settled 0.1 point higher, with a 6% pop for the week. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 9,006.62) fell 15.8 points, or 0.2%, but added 0.9% for the week.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 13.43) added 0.8 point, or 6.2%. It rose 7.4% on the week.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

Spotify (SPOT) just announced that it will be placing a ban on political advertisements in the new year. The music streaming giant suggested it didn't have adequate resources to review the ads, distancing itself from Facebook (FB), which will continue to allow political ads on its site. (CNBC) Several people have been identified by the FBI as having been linked to Jeffery Epstein, several months after his suicide in prison, following his arrest for sex trafficking charges. The FBI says it will be investigating British socialite and ex-girlfriend of Epstein's, Ghislaine Maxwell, among others, as "people who facilitated" Epstein's alleged crimes. (Reuters)

There are no earnings of note today.

Gold Snaps Up Three-Month High

Data from Baker Hughes showing a drop in U.S. oil rigs last week kept the commodity afloat today. February-dated crude futures added 4 cents to end at $61.72 per barrel, with a 2.1% gain for the week.

Gold soared toward a three-month high, as the U.S. dollar cooled. February gold futures settled up $3.70, or 0.2%, to end at $1,518.10 an ounce, with a 2.5% pop for the week, it's biggest since August.

