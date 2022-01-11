Nasdaq Welcomes Nearly 70 Companies and 700 Investors to its 45th Investor Conference
Nasdaq's 45th Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley, welcomed an impressive line-up of 682 fund managers and analysts from 402 institutions. The conference provided Nasdaq-listed companies with the opportunity to present their unique stories to an international investor audience.
December Highlights
Companies
Sixty-nine companies attended the conference in December, including 18 Nasdaq-100 listed companies and four pre-IPO companies. The 69 companies hosted almost 1,500 interactions with investors in 206 meetings (11 one-on-one's and 195 group meetings). This represents an increase from December 2020, when there were 1,180 interactions. Each issuer had an average of three group meetings in which they met 22 investors.
Investors
A total of 682 investors from 402 institutions attended the event. The institutions in attendance manage assets totaling approximately $22 trillion, of which approximately $2.5 trillion is invested in US equities.
The largest contingent of investors was UK-based (45%), with Switzerland, Germany, and France also well represented.
|Country
|Number of Institutions
|Number of Investors
|Percentage
|Austria
|2
|2
|0%
|Belgium
|3
|3
|0%
|Brazil
|30
|45
|7%
|Canada
|1
|1
|0%
|Cayman Islands
|2
|2
|0%
|Chile
|1
|1
|0%
|China
|4
|5
|1%
|Denmark
|7
|8
|1%
|Finland
|1
|1
|0%
|France
|19
|38
|6%
|Germany
|20
|41
|6%
|Hong Kong
|3
|5
|1%
|Ireland
|2
|4
|1%
|Israel
|3
|3
|0%
|Italy
|4
|5
|1%
|Luxembourg
|2
|4
|1%
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0%
|Netherlands
|11
|23
|3%
|Norway
|2
|2
|0%
|Poland
|4
|5
|1%
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0%
|Singapore
|3
|3
|0%
|South Africa
|3
|6
|1%
|Spain
|3
|8
|1%
|Sweden
|6
|8
|1%
|Switzerland
|28
|46
|7%
|United Arab Emirates
|2
|6
|1%
|United Kingdom
|165
|304
|45%
|United States
|66
|98
|14%
|402
|682
Registration for this event is invitation only and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Companies must meet the required market cap threshold to participate.
We hope to see you at our next conference in June 2022.
Other TopicsPrivate Companies US Markets World Markets
Explore Nasdaq-Listed CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Do Himax Technologies's (NASDAQ:HIMX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?
- An Intrinsic Calculation For Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Suggests It's 34% Undervalued
- Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Turnaround Story is Depending on Successful Expansions
- This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)