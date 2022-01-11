Nasdaq Welcomes Nearly 70 Companies and 700 Investors to its 45th Investor Conference

Nasdaq's 45th Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley, welcomed an impressive line-up of 682 fund managers and analysts from 402 institutions. The conference provided Nasdaq-listed companies with the opportunity to present their unique stories to an international investor audience.

Sixty-nine companies attended the conference in December, including 18 Nasdaq-100 listed companies and four pre-IPO companies. The 69 companies hosted almost 1,500 interactions with investors in 206 meetings (11 one-on-one's and 195 group meetings). This represents an increase from December 2020, when there were 1,180 interactions. Each issuer had an average of three group meetings in which they met 22 investors.

A total of 682 investors from 402 institutions attended the event. The institutions in attendance manage assets totaling approximately $22 trillion, of which approximately $2.5 trillion is invested in US equities.



The largest contingent of investors was UK-based (45%), with Switzerland, Germany, and France also well represented.

Country Number of Institutions Number of Investors Percentage Austria 2 2 0% Belgium 3 3 0% Brazil 30 45 7% Canada 1 1 0% Cayman Islands 2 2 0% Chile 1 1 0% China 4 5 1% Denmark 7 8 1% Finland 1 1 0% France 19 38 6% Germany 20 41 6% Hong Kong 3 5 1% Ireland 2 4 1% Israel 3 3 0% Italy 4 5 1% Luxembourg 2 4 1% Mexico 1 1 0% Netherlands 11 23 3% Norway 2 2 0% Poland 4 5 1% Portugal 1 1 0% Singapore 3 3 0% South Africa 3 6 1% Spain 3 8 1% Sweden 6 8 1% Switzerland 28 46 7% United Arab Emirates 2 6 1% United Kingdom 165 304 45% United States 66 98 14% 402 682

