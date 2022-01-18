Nasdaq Welcomes Nearly 40 Switches in 2021, Adding $361 Billion in Market Value to the Exchange

Building upon its listings dominance in 2021, Nasdaq welcomed 39 switches, including Honeywell, Baker Hughes, Palo Alto Networks and Xerox. The recent switches represented a combined $361 billion in market value, bringing the total market value of all companies transferring to Nasdaq since 2005 to over $2.24 trillion.

Companies that switch to Nasdaq highlight its superior support model, its ESG services, its index inclusion opportunities and its cost-effective listing fees as reasons for transferring to Nasdaq.

For Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell (HON), a Dow 30 component company and a multinational conglomerate, “Nasdaq’s long tradition of listing category-defining technology companies aligns well with Honeywell’s cutting-edge technology and sustainability portfolio.”

Honeywell’s commitment to ESG initiatives, like its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2035, aligns with Nasdaq’s own ambitious ESG goals.

Honeywell also joined the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), one of the world's preeminent large-cap growth indexes with $204.2 billion AUM. In a recent study performed by the Nasdaq Index Research Team, the Nasdaq-100 TR Index outperformed the S&P500 TR Index in 11 out of the 13 full calendar years with approximately 2.5 times the amount of cumulative returns over the S&P500 TR Index.

In addition to exchange switches, Nasdaq welcomed 752 companies, raising an astonishing $181 billion—Nasdaq’s highest number of new listings in over two decades. With a 76% listings win rate for operating company IPOs, Nasdaq became the leader in U.S. exchanges for the third year in a row for IPOs by proceeds raised.

Some highlights include Rivian (RIVN), the electric automotive technology company that became the largest IPO by proceeds raised with $12 billion, Coinbase (COIN), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. and Nasdaq’s largest direct listing ever, and Grab, the largest global ex-US combination in history raising $4.5 billion via private investment in public equity (PIPE).

With Nasdaq surpassing NYSE in listings this year, Nasdaq is looking to extend its dominance into 2022.