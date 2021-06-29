Nasdaq Welcomes 395 IPOs in the First Half of 2021, Raising the Highest Amount on Record

Building upon the record number of listings in the first quarter, Nasdaq has extended its listings leadership to 30 consecutive quarters, welcoming 395 initial public offerings in the first half of this year and raising a total of $103 billion – the highest amount of proceeds raised on record.

Of the 395 listings during the first half of the year, 160 were operating companies, representing a 78%-win rate in the U.S. market. Nasdaq also solidified its presence with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), welcoming 67% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $59 billion, and 59% of all SPAC business combinations, including SoFi (SOFI) and 23AndMe (ME).

Beyond operating companies and SPACs, 14 companies transferred their corporate listing to Nasdaq, including Honeywell (HON). Furthermore, Nasdaq held the largest direct listing among all exchanges, welcoming Coinbase (COIN) with $65 billion in market cap.

“It’s been a record-breaking year for U.S. initial public offerings, with many significant milestones for Nasdaq that include welcoming the largest direct listing in history and Honeywell, a Dow 30 company,” said Nasdaq Stock Exchange President Nelson Griggs. “We’re proud to offer companies more tracks to join the public markets and reach investors, and we are continually enhancing existing as well as innovating new ways through developments in IPOs, direct listings and SPACs.”

Notably, seven of the ten largest IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq this year, including:

(BMBL), the largest technology IPO—raised $2.2 billion Applovin (APP), a mobile app technology company, which raised $2 billion

(SHLS), a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy, which raised $1.9 billion Playtika (PLTK), a gaming company, which raised $1.9 billion

(XM), a software technology company, which raised $1.6 billion Oatly (OTLY), a food and beverage company, which raised $1.4 billion,

(OTLY), a food and beverage company, which raised $1.4 billion, TuSimple (TSP), an autonomous technology company, which raised $1.4 billion

More broadly, Nasdaq continued to be the leading U.S. exchange for technology, consumer and healthcare IPOs, with win rates of 60%, 68% and 93%, respectively. Nasdaq also continued to dominate biotechnology and pharmaceutical listings, winning 98% of all IPOs. Nasdaq has backed biotech companies for 50 years and counting, and we are proud to be the #1 exchange for healthcare listings.

During a recent interview with Barron’s, Nasdaq President and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman said that she credits Nasdaq's success to years spent building relationships with companies in their infancy and helping them grow to the point of a public offering.